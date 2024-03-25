Yes reissuing 14th studio album, 'Talk', for 30th anniversary

Yes' 14th studio album, Talk, just turned 30, and to celebrate the occasion, the album will be reissued as a four-CD deluxe box set, a single CD and on two-LP limited edition white vinyl.
Released March 24, 1991, Talk featured the Yes lineup of Trevor Rabin, Tony Kaye, Jon Anderson, Chris Squire and Alan White, with most of the songs written by Rabin and Anderson.
The band released two singles from Talk, "The Calling" and "Walls," but their label Victory Records went bankrupt not long after the album's release, which affected its performance, leaving many to refer to Talk as the "lost" Yes album.
The Talk deluxe box set is available for preorder now.
