Yes announce Classic Tales Of Yes fall tour dates

By Jill Lances

Yes is returning to the road this fall. The band, made up of Steve HoweGeoff DownesJon DavisonBilly Sherwood and Jay Schellen, have announced a new U.S. leg of their Classic Tales of Yes tour.

The trek has the band performing tracks from their 50-year catalog along with songs from their 2023 release, Mirror to the Sky. It will kick off September 24 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wrap November 4 in Riverside, California.

“We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career,” Howe shares, with Downes adding, “As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, July 21. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at yesworld.com.

