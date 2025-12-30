The Year in Music 2025: The Who fires drummer, says farewell to North America

The Who celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2025, which ended with what will likely be their last North American tour, much to the disappointment of many fans.

-The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers kicked off the year by announcing they were headlining two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust.

-During the shows, Pete Townshend revealed that he had just had hip replacement surgery, while Roger Daltrey, who is known to have hearing issues, also revealed that he was having problems with his eyesight.

-During one of the shows, Daltrey seemed upset with their longtime drummer Zak Starkey, complaining onstage and pausing the show's final song.

-In April they announced that they were parting ways with Starkey, son of The Beatles' Ringo Starr, who had been playing with them since 1996. But just three days later, The Who reversed course, with Townshend saying Starkey wasn’t being asked to step down.

-Weeks later The Who then changed their mind again and let Starkey go, announcing that Scott Devours would be his replacement.

-During all the back-and-forth with Starkey in May, Townshend and Daltrey announced at a London press conference they were going to tour North America one last time, revealing dates for The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour.

-The tour kicked off in August in Tampa, Florida, with The Who treating fans to a set filled with hits. They also played “Going Mobile,” a song they had never played live before.

-The Who wrapped the tour on Oct. 1 in Palm Springs, California. "I suppose, you know, it's goodbye," Townshend said during their final bows. "That's what it is. To what we know as The Who, it's goodbye." Daltrey went on to thank fans "for all the years showing up for us.” They have not said whether they are bringing the tour to the rest of the world.

Other highlights of The Who’s year include:

-Townshend released Pete Townshend The Studio Albums, a box set featuring newly remastered versions of his seven solo albums.

-Townshend celebrated his 80th birthday in May.

-It was announced in June that Daltrey was selected for knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to music and his charity work, including raising funds for causes like Teenage Cancer Trust. He was officially knighted in December.

-Townshend's Quadrophenia: A Rock Ballet, featuring an orchestral version of The Who's 1973 album, Quadrophenia, by Townshend's wife, Rachel Fuller, debuted in the U.K. in May and then came to New York in November.

