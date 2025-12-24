The Year in Music 2025: The Prince of Darkness is dead, long live the Prince of Darkness

2025 began with the surprise news that the original Black Sabbath lineup — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — would be reuniting for one final show. It was also announced that the concert would mark Ozzy's final live performance, a promise that he sadly fulfilled upon his death just over two weeks after the show.

The concert, dubbed Back to the Beginning, was set for July 5 at Villa Park, a stadium in Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England. Along with sets by Sabbath and Ozzy, the lineup promised nearly every big-name metal and hard rock band you could think of: Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Gojira, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Anthrax, Rival Sons and Mastodon.

Additionally, music director Tom Morello put together all-star jams featuring artists including Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Yungblud, Disturbed's David Draiman, Sammy Hagar, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Adam Jones and Danny Carey of Tool, blink-182's Travis Barker, Ghost's Tobias Forge and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Those who wouldn't be able to attend the massive show in person would be able to watch it streaming online.

As ambitious as all that seemed, the main concern going into Back to the Beginning was Ozzy's health, which had kept him from performing a full live set for over six years. Ozzy cautioned that he and Sabbath would "only be playing a couple songs each," telling The Guardian, "I'll be there, and I'll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up."

When the big day finally came, Ozzy did indeed take the stage following hours of performances and tributes courtesy of the aforementioned stacked lineup. While seated, Ozzy was first joined by his solo band for a five-song set featuring classics including "Crazy Train," "Mr. Crowley" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home." He then returned while flanked by his Sabbath bandmates to rock out four more songs: "War Pigs," "Iron Man," "N.I.B." and "Paranoid."

Following the concert, the participating artists flocked to social media to reflect on the special experience. A new Ozzy memoir called Last Rites was announced days later, suggesting that while Ozzy may have played his final concert, he was still planning to be busy.

However, the celebrations soon turned to grief when, on July 22, it was announced that Ozzy had died at age 76.

Tributes poured in from every corner of the music universe and beyond, which remembered him not only for his artistic achievements but also his massive impact on culture in general. A funeral procession was held in Birmingham on July 30.

On Sept. 7, the MTV Video Music Awards staged a tribute to Ozzy featuring a performance by Yungblud alongside Tyler and his Aerosmith bandmate Joe Perry.

Members of the Osbourne family eventually issued their own statements, culminating with a return of The Osbournes Podcast featuring widow Sharon Osbourne, daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.