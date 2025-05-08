World premiere of Foreigner musical 'Feels Like The First Time' coming in 2026

A new musical featuring the music of Foreigner is set to open next year in Long Island, New York.

Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical is a collaboration between the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University's Post Theatre Company, featuring 14 of the band's iconic hits.

Rent star Adam Pascal, who is the inaugural Artist-in-Residence at Long Island University, is on board to direct the musical, which will have workshops and staged readings this fall, before having its world premiere at LIU's Little Theatre in April 2026.

"When I wrote 'Feels Like The First Time,' I had no idea how far that song would take Foreigner," founder Mick Jones shares. "It is a personal thrill for me to know that the amazing Adam Pascal has elected to use it as the title of our new musical."

He adds, "I am very confident that he and the whole team will create something very special, and I look forward to seeing the completed work in 2026, the 50th anniversary year of the founding of Foreigner."

“As a Long Island native, it’s an honor to direct this new Foreigner musical and to serve as LIU’s first Artist-in-Residence,” Pascal adds. “I grew up on these hits and am excited to collaborate on bringing this production to life.”

Foreigner is confirmed to appear at an exclusive benefit concert, Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged, which will raise money for the production. Original lead singer Lou Gramm will host the concert, taking place Sept. 5 at Tilles Center. More info can be found at tillescenter.org/ForeignerBenefit.

