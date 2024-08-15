Willie Nelson covers Neil Young, Keith Richards and more on new album, 'Last Leaf on the Tree'

By Jill Lances
Covers of songs by Neil Young, Keith Richards and Warren Zevon are among the tunes featured on the upcoming new album from legendary artist Willie Nelson.

Last Leaf on the Tree, Nelson's 76th solo studio album and his 153rd album overall, will feature 13 tracks, including three songs written by Willie and/or his son Micah Nelson, who also served as producer on the project.

Willie tackles such tunes as Young's "Broken Arrow" and "Are You Ready For The Country," Richards' "Robbed Blind" and Zevon's "Keep Me In Your Heart." The album also covers Beck's "Lost Cause," The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??" and two Tom Waits tracks, "House Where Nobody Lives" and "Last Leaf," the latter of which is out now via digital outlets.

The album also features a new rendition of Willie’s 1967 track “The Ghost,” as well as “Color of Sound,” a new song written by Willie and Micah, and Willie’s take on Micah's 2017 song “Wheels.”

Last Leaf on the Tree will be released in a variety of formats, including digitally, on CD and on amber swirl double vinyl. All are available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Last Leaf on the Tree:
"Last Leaf" (written by Tom Waits & Kathleen Brennan)
"If It Wasn't Broken" (written by Sydney Lyndella Ward)
"Lost Cause" (written by Beck David Hansen)
"Come Ye" (written by Nina Simone)
"Keep Me In Your Heart" (written by Warren Zevon & Jorge Calderon)
"Robbed Blind" (written by Keith Richards)
"House Where Nobody Lives" (written by Tom Waits)
"Are You Ready For The Country?" (written by Neil Young)
"Do You Realize??" (written by Wayne Coyne/Steven Drozd/Michael Ivins/David Fridmann)
"Wheels" (written by Micah Nelson)
"Broken Arrow" (written by Neil Young)
"Color Of Sound" (written by Willie Nelson & Micah Nelson)
"The Ghost" (written by Willie Nelson)

