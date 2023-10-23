The Who’s Pete Townshend working on new rock opera

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Here's some exciting news for fans of The Who. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Pete Townshend just confirmed to The Sun that he is working on a new rock opera.

The project, which will follow Townshend's other rock operas Tommy and Quadrophenia, will be based on his 2019 debut novel, The Age Of Anxiety.

“I am still developing the score and recording the music,” he says. “I am also working on a documentary about the project, from its inception in 2007 until today.”

But fans have a bit of a wait before they actually hear anything. Townshend notes, “I’m probably two years off completing it, at which time I hope to perform it with a full opera and a cast of guest singers.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!