The Who releases 'Quadrophenia' in Dolby Atmos; announces more half-speed vinyl reissues

By Jill Lances

In honor of the 50th anniversary of their rock opera QuadropheniaThe Who has released the iconic album on streaming services in Dolby Atmos, and they note it sounds "truly amazing."

In addition, the band will release a half-speed vinyl masters cut of Quadrophenia on 180-gram black vinyl on February 2. The double LP will come in its original gatefold sleeve with a 44-page booklet and a certificate of authenticity.

Released in 1973, Quadrophenia was The Who's second full rock opera following 1969's Tommy. It featured such classic songs as "The Real Me," "Love Reign O'er Me" and "5:15."

Also on February 2, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will release a half-speed masters cut vinyl of 1975's The Who By Numbers. It, too, will come in its original gatefold sleeve with a certificate of authenticity.

The Who by Numbers was the band's seventh studio album and featured the song "Squeeze Box," which was a top 20 hit in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Both Quadrophenia and The Who By Numbers are available for preorder now.

