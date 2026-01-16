The Who to release 'Quadrophenia' on high-fidelity audio Blu-ray

The Who is set to reissue their 1973 rock opera, Quadrophenia, with high-fidelity audio.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will release the album on SDE Blu-Ray audio, which will contain 2025 Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and Stereo mixes by longtime associate Richard Whittaker.

The Blu-ray also includes instrumental mixes of the album in Atmos, 5.1 and Stereo; the Quadrophenia 5.1 EP previously released as part of the 2011 Quadrophenia Director's Cut box set; and the 2013 Stereo remaster of the album.

Quadrophenia on SDE Blu-ray will be released Feb. 27 and is available for preorder from now until Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. ET.

Released in 1973, Quadrophenia was The Who's second full rock opera following 1969's Tommy. It featured such classic songs as "The Real Me," "Love, Reign O'er Me" and "5:15."

Set in Brighton, England, in 1965, the story follows a young working-class mod named Jimmy on a journey of self-discovery. The album's title was inspired by Jimmy's four-way "split personality," with each member of the band representing a different facet of his personality.

