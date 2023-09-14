The Who to receive icon award at Scottish Music Awards

The Who is set to be honored at the Scottish Music Awards later this year.

The London Evening Standard reports that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be honored with the icon award for their achievements and contributions to music.

The Scottish Music Awards will take place November 4 at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, with the ceremony raising funds for Nordoff and Robbins, a music therapy charity that's been very important to The Who over the years.

"We've been involved with Nordoff and Robbins since the beginning… and it's good to see it's still going," The Who's Roger Daltrey shares. "I hope people continue to support the charity."

Meanwhile, fans of The Who have a lot to look forward to this week. On Friday, September 15, they'll drop Who's Next/Life House super deluxe edition featuring a whopping 155 tracks, with 89 songs that have never been released and 57 fresh remixes. It is available for preorder now.

