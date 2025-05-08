The Who announces dates for The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour

As speculated, The Who has announced dates for a new 2025 tour, which will be their final North American trek.

The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour, named after a song on their 1971 album Who's Next, will kick off Aug. 16 in Sunrise, Florida, and hit such big cities as Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Seattle and New York, before wrapping Sept. 28 in Las Vegas.

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey announced the news at a press conference Thursday in London.

"The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom!" Daltrey shared. "To me, America has always been great. … It's not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time."

"Well, all good things must come to an end,” Townshend added. "Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years." He notes, "This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in."

A Citi presale for tickets will go on sale May 13 through the band’s Wholigans fan club, with additional presales happening throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

A full list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

In addition to the tour, The Who announced a new live album, Live at the Oval 1971, recorded Sept. 18, 1971, in Kennington, South London. It will first be part of a Wholigan fan club bundle, that comes with presale access to tickets for the tour.

Live at The Oval will also be released Aug. 22 to digital services, as well as on CD, 2-LP vinyl and other various formats. It is available for preorder now.

