SmartAsset reports remote work declined in major U.S. cities, with Frisco, Texas, leading at 33.7%. Growth seen in St. George, Utah.

Where the most people work from home

Remote work can open up a lot of opportunities for employees, families, and employers alike. However, shifts into remote work may also cause short-term challenges to some communities — such as loss or redistribution of businesses and services used by commuters. Between 2023 and 2024, remote work actually declined in large U.S. cities, going from 15.7% of workers to 13.45%. Tradeoffs abound, tracking the evolution of work culture and where the spoils of productivity end up can provide guidance to businesses, politicians, job-seekers, and employers alike.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 357 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of people working from home. Mean commute time saved and other metrics are also evaluated.

Key Findings

One-third of workers are remote in Frisco, Texas. Frisco remains the top city for remote work with 33.7% of workers aged 16 and up working from home, despite a slight decline from 34.2% a year earlier. The rest of the top five saw slight to moderate increases in remote work year over year, including Berkeley, California (31.5%); Cary, North Carolina (30.6%); Boulder, Colorado (29.8%); and Scottsdale, Arizona (28%).

Top 25 Cities for Remote Work

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of people working remotely.

Frisco, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 33.69%

Number of remote workers: 42133

All workers aged 16+: 125051

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 34.16%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.3

Workers who drive to work: 63.38%

Workers who walk to work: 0.92%

Berkeley, California

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 31.49%

Number of remote workers: 17595

All workers aged 16+: 55882

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 31.29%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.2

Workers who drive to work: 35.92%

Workers who walk to work: 12.88%

Cary, North Carolina

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 30.58%

Number of remote workers: 29140

All workers aged 16+: 95290

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 29.40%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 23.2

Workers who drive to work: 66.55%

Workers who walk to work: 0.79%

Boulder, Colorado

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 29.75%

Number of remote workers: 16800

All workers aged 16+: 56473

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.28%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 18.2

Workers who drive to work: 42.00%

Workers who walk to work: 12.19%

Scottsdale, Arizona

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 27.97%

Number of remote workers: 35739

All workers aged 16+: 127769

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 27.71%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 21.2

Workers who drive to work: 68.18%

Workers who walk to work: 1.18%

Arlington, Virginia

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 26.77%

Number of remote workers: 39191

All workers aged 16+: 146397

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.60%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.5

Workers who drive to work: 45.99%

Workers who walk to work: 4.21%

McKinney, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 26.74%

Number of remote workers: 32798

All workers aged 16+: 122639

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 24.23%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 31.8

Workers who drive to work: 69.79%

Workers who walk to work: 0.69%

Fishers, Indiana

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 26.66%

Number of remote workers: 14784

All workers aged 16+: 55453

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 25.15%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.6

Workers who drive to work: 70.70%

Workers who walk to work: 1.43%

Boca Raton, Florida

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.87%

Number of remote workers: 13607

All workers aged 16+: 52589

Remote work prevalence, 2023: NA

Mean commute time for in-person work: 20.9

Workers who drive to work: 66.41%

Workers who walk to work: 3.25%

Carlsbad, California

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.74%

Number of remote workers: 14043

All workers aged 16+: 54554

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 29.06%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.5

Workers who drive to work: 70.19%

Workers who walk to work: 1.56%

Atlanta, Georgia

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.62%

Number of remote workers: 74207

All workers aged 16+: 289601

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 25.48%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.5

Workers who drive to work: 60.80%

Workers who walk to work: 4.79%

Naperville, Illinois

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.59%

Number of remote workers: 20251

All workers aged 16+: 79121

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 27.88%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 31.9

Workers who drive to work: 65.83%

Workers who walk to work: 1.12%

Allen, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.51%

Number of remote workers: 15760

All workers aged 16+: 61775

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 21.22%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 28.8

Workers who drive to work: 72.75%

Workers who walk to work: 0.65%

Sandy Springs, Georgia

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.34%

Number of remote workers: 15870

All workers aged 16+: 62639

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.04%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 24

Workers who drive to work: 67.85%

Workers who walk to work: 1.17%

Pasadena, California

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.05%

Number of remote workers: 18257

All workers aged 16+: 72880

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 24.03%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 29

Workers who drive to work: 61.22%

Workers who walk to work: 3.87%

Charlotte, North Carolina

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.99%

Number of remote workers: 130426

All workers aged 16+: 521849

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 29.71%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 25.3

Workers who drive to work: 68.62%

Workers who walk to work: 2.03%

Austin, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.76%

Number of remote workers: 148176

All workers aged 16+: 598399

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.13%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 24.2

Workers who drive to work: 66.14%

Workers who walk to work: 3.23%

Denver, Colorado

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.75%

Number of remote workers: 105633

All workers aged 16+: 426844

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 26.05%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 24.9

Workers who drive to work: 64.63%

Workers who walk to work: 4.13%

Alexandria, Virginia

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.70%

Number of remote workers: 25297

All workers aged 16+: 102412

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 22.90%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 30.9

Workers who drive to work: 53.89%

Workers who walk to work: 3.57%

Portland, Oregon

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.58%

Number of remote workers: 89364

All workers aged 16+: 363501

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 25.65%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 24.4

Workers who drive to work: 59.47%

Workers who walk to work: 4.25%

Seattle, Washington

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.37%

Number of remote workers: 116087

All workers aged 16+: 476426

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.46%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 25.9

Workers who drive to work: 45.21%

Workers who walk to work: 10.70%

Carmel, Indiana

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.15%

Number of remote workers: 13782

All workers aged 16+: 57072

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.29%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 24.4

Workers who drive to work: 74.61%

Workers who walk to work: 0.60%

Sugar Land, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 23.87%

Number of remote workers: 12598

All workers aged 16+: 52768

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 22.39%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 32.1

Workers who drive to work: 73.34%

Workers who walk to work: 0.57%

San Tan Valley, Arizona

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 23.61%

Number of remote workers: 13487

All workers aged 16+: 57115

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 17.57%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 37.8

Workers who drive to work: 71.38%

Workers who walk to work: 2.16%

Irvine, California

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 23.56%

Number of remote workers: 37611

All workers aged 16+: 159647

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 24.36%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 25.7

Workers who drive to work: 68.13%

Workers who walk to work: 4.04%

Top 25 Cities for In-Person Work

Cities are ranked based on the lowest percentage of people working remotely.

Salinas, California

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 2.50%

Number of remote workers: 1726

All workers aged 16+: 68947

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 5.73%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.1

Workers who drive to work: 91.95%

Workers who walk to work: 0.49%

Santa Maria, California

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 3.58%

Number of remote workers: 1670

All workers aged 16+: 46608

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 5.12%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 23

Workers who drive to work: 87.73%

Workers who walk to work: 2.01%

Brockton, Massachusetts

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.26%

Number of remote workers: 2114

All workers aged 16+: 49620

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 4.47%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 33.8

Workers who drive to work: 79.93%

Workers who walk to work: 1.34%

Paterson, New Jersey

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.64%

Number of remote workers: 3365

All workers aged 16+: 72473

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.69%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 23.2

Workers who drive to work: 79.06%

Workers who walk to work: 6.92%

Odessa, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.83%

Number of remote workers: 3039

All workers aged 16+: 62904

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 1.58%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 22.7

Workers who drive to work: 93.12%

Workers who walk to work: 0.89%

Wichita Falls, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.90%

Number of remote workers: 2485

All workers aged 16+: 50764

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.40%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 13.3

Workers who drive to work: 82.83%

Workers who walk to work: 10.68%

Pasadena, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.94%

Number of remote workers: 3375

All workers aged 16+: 68315

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.06%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 28.4

Workers who drive to work: 90.09%

Workers who walk to work: 2.37%

Lynn, Massachusetts

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.07%

Number of remote workers: 2738

All workers aged 16+: 54001

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.57%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 32.6

Workers who drive to work: 73.25%

Workers who walk to work: 2.89%

Sunrise Manor, Nevada

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.11%

Number of remote workers: 4562

All workers aged 16+: 89200

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 5.94%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 29.4

Workers who drive to work: 89.05%

Workers who walk to work: 0.80%

Midland, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.36%

Number of remote workers: 3669

All workers aged 16+: 68490

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 4.59%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 21.6

Workers who drive to work: 92.49%

Workers who walk to work: 0.61%

Laredo, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.43%

Number of remote workers: 6582

All workers aged 16+: 121293

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.08%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 21.8

Workers who drive to work: 91.75%

Workers who walk to work: 0.81%

New Bedford, Massachusetts

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.53%

Number of remote workers: 2557

All workers aged 16+: 46219

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 3.83%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.1

Workers who drive to work: 86.90%

Workers who walk to work: 1.88%

Kansas City, Kansas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.60%

Number of remote workers: 4278

All workers aged 16+: 76354

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.78%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 23.5

Workers who drive to work: 88.91%

Workers who walk to work: 1.37%

Evansville, Indiana

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.67%

Number of remote workers: 3081

All workers aged 16+: 54293

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.52%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 17.5

Workers who drive to work: 88.11%

Workers who walk to work: 1.97%

Waterbury, Connecticut

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.90%

Number of remote workers: 3048

All workers aged 16+: 51626

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.58%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 26

Workers who drive to work: 85.38%

Workers who walk to work: 1.27%

Tyler, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.95%

Number of remote workers: 3125

All workers aged 16+: 52483

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 12.43%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 19.6

Workers who drive to work: 90.05%

Workers who walk to work: 2.29%

Killeen, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.01%

Number of remote workers: 4379

All workers aged 16+: 72862

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.53%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 25.6

Workers who drive to work: 88.75%

Workers who walk to work: 1.41%

Corpus Christi, Texas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.01%

Number of remote workers: 8839

All workers aged 16+: 146972

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 4.91%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 21.2

Workers who drive to work: 90.14%

Workers who walk to work: 1.26%

Elizabeth, New Jersey

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.03%

Number of remote workers: 3989

All workers aged 16+: 66122

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 5.59%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.3

Workers who drive to work: 75.04%

Workers who walk to work: 5.00%

Newark, New Jersey

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.13%

Number of remote workers: 8342

All workers aged 16+: 136140

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.48%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 32.7

Workers who drive to work: 57.10%

Workers who walk to work: 5.98%

Yuma, Arizona

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.43%

Number of remote workers: 2835

All workers aged 16+: 44104

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.23%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 19.1

Workers who drive to work: 90.42%

Workers who walk to work: 1.24%

Oxnard, California

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.45%

Number of remote workers: 6317

All workers aged 16+: 97949

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.46%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.7

Workers who drive to work: 88.85%

Workers who walk to work: 1.14%

Pueblo, Colorado

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.57%

Number of remote workers: 3160

All workers aged 16+: 48072

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.00%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 20.1

Workers who drive to work: 89.20%

Workers who walk to work: 2.44%

Wichita, Kansas

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.66%

Number of remote workers: 13237

All workers aged 16+: 198842

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.85%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 17.3

Workers who drive to work: 89.36%

Workers who walk to work: 1.15%

Miami Gardens, Florida

Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.69%

Number of remote workers: 3438

All workers aged 16+: 51402

Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.74%

Mean commute time for in-person work: 36

Workers who drive to work: 86.15%

Workers who walk to work: 0.80%

Data and Methodology

This study considered 357 of the largest U.S. cities with populations of 100,000 or more. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. Cities were ranked by the percentage of those who worked from home out of all workers aged 16 and over.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.