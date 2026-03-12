Where the most people work from home
Remote work can open up a lot of opportunities for employees, families, and employers alike. However, shifts into remote work may also cause short-term challenges to some communities — such as loss or redistribution of businesses and services used by commuters. Between 2023 and 2024, remote work actually declined in large U.S. cities, going from 15.7% of workers to 13.45%. Tradeoffs abound, tracking the evolution of work culture and where the spoils of productivity end up can provide guidance to businesses, politicians, job-seekers, and employers alike.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 357 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of people working from home. Mean commute time saved and other metrics are also evaluated.
Key Findings
- One-third of workers are remote in Frisco, Texas. Frisco remains the top city for remote work with 33.7% of workers aged 16 and up working from home, despite a slight decline from 34.2% a year earlier. The rest of the top five saw slight to moderate increases in remote work year over year, including Berkeley, California (31.5%); Cary, North Carolina (30.6%); Boulder, Colorado (29.8%); and Scottsdale, Arizona (28%).
- Remote work grew most in these cities. St. George, Utah, saw the highest growth in remote work year over year, going from 10.3% of workers to 17% between 2023 and 2024. The workforce in Conroe, Texas, saw a similar trend, with remote work prevalence increasing from 9.3% to 15.5%. In San Tan Valley, Arizona, remote work grew from 9.7% of workers to 15.3%.
- In 12 cities, more than 10% of people walk to work. Walking to work is most prevalent in the New England cities of Cambridge, Massachusetts (21.5%); New Haven, Connecticut (16.3%) and Boston, Massachusetts (14.6%). Other heavily walkable cities for commuters include Boulder, Colorado (12.2%); Provo, Utah (12%); Ann Arbor, Michigan (12%); Columbia, South Carolina (11.4%); Seattle, Washington (10.7%); Wichita Falls, Texas (10.7%); Washington, DC (10.7%); and San Francisco, California (10%).
- Remote workers are spared the longest commute times in these cities. The average commute time for nonremote workers is highest in Hesperia, California, at 50 minutes. Tracy (43.8 minutes), Antioch (41.5 minutes), Menifee (41.4 minutes), Moreno Valley (41.2 minutes), and Palmdale (41.1 minutes) are also at the top of the list. On the other side of the country, New York City and neighboring Jersey City also have among the highest commute times at 40.6 and 39 minutes, respectively.
Top 25 Cities for Remote Work
Cities are ranked based on the percentage of people working remotely.
- Frisco, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 33.69%
- Number of remote workers: 42133
- All workers aged 16+: 125051
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 34.16%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.3
- Workers who drive to work: 63.38%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.92%
- Berkeley, California
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 31.49%
- Number of remote workers: 17595
- All workers aged 16+: 55882
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 31.29%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.2
- Workers who drive to work: 35.92%
- Workers who walk to work: 12.88%
- Cary, North Carolina
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 30.58%
- Number of remote workers: 29140
- All workers aged 16+: 95290
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 29.40%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 23.2
- Workers who drive to work: 66.55%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.79%
- Boulder, Colorado
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 29.75%
- Number of remote workers: 16800
- All workers aged 16+: 56473
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.28%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 18.2
- Workers who drive to work: 42.00%
- Workers who walk to work: 12.19%
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 27.97%
- Number of remote workers: 35739
- All workers aged 16+: 127769
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 27.71%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 21.2
- Workers who drive to work: 68.18%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.18%
- Arlington, Virginia
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 26.77%
- Number of remote workers: 39191
- All workers aged 16+: 146397
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.60%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.5
- Workers who drive to work: 45.99%
- Workers who walk to work: 4.21%
- McKinney, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 26.74%
- Number of remote workers: 32798
- All workers aged 16+: 122639
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 24.23%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 31.8
- Workers who drive to work: 69.79%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.69%
- Fishers, Indiana
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 26.66%
- Number of remote workers: 14784
- All workers aged 16+: 55453
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 25.15%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.6
- Workers who drive to work: 70.70%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.43%
- Boca Raton, Florida
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.87%
- Number of remote workers: 13607
- All workers aged 16+: 52589
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: NA
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 20.9
- Workers who drive to work: 66.41%
- Workers who walk to work: 3.25%
- Carlsbad, California
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.74%
- Number of remote workers: 14043
- All workers aged 16+: 54554
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 29.06%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.5
- Workers who drive to work: 70.19%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.56%
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.62%
- Number of remote workers: 74207
- All workers aged 16+: 289601
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 25.48%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.5
- Workers who drive to work: 60.80%
- Workers who walk to work: 4.79%
- Naperville, Illinois
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.59%
- Number of remote workers: 20251
- All workers aged 16+: 79121
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 27.88%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 31.9
- Workers who drive to work: 65.83%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.12%
- Allen, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.51%
- Number of remote workers: 15760
- All workers aged 16+: 61775
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 21.22%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 28.8
- Workers who drive to work: 72.75%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.65%
- Sandy Springs, Georgia
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.34%
- Number of remote workers: 15870
- All workers aged 16+: 62639
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.04%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 24
- Workers who drive to work: 67.85%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.17%
- Pasadena, California
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 25.05%
- Number of remote workers: 18257
- All workers aged 16+: 72880
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 24.03%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 29
- Workers who drive to work: 61.22%
- Workers who walk to work: 3.87%
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.99%
- Number of remote workers: 130426
- All workers aged 16+: 521849
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 29.71%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 25.3
- Workers who drive to work: 68.62%
- Workers who walk to work: 2.03%
- Austin, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.76%
- Number of remote workers: 148176
- All workers aged 16+: 598399
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.13%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 24.2
- Workers who drive to work: 66.14%
- Workers who walk to work: 3.23%
- Denver, Colorado
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.75%
- Number of remote workers: 105633
- All workers aged 16+: 426844
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 26.05%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 24.9
- Workers who drive to work: 64.63%
- Workers who walk to work: 4.13%
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.70%
- Number of remote workers: 25297
- All workers aged 16+: 102412
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 22.90%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 30.9
- Workers who drive to work: 53.89%
- Workers who walk to work: 3.57%
- Portland, Oregon
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.58%
- Number of remote workers: 89364
- All workers aged 16+: 363501
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 25.65%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 24.4
- Workers who drive to work: 59.47%
- Workers who walk to work: 4.25%
- Seattle, Washington
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.37%
- Number of remote workers: 116087
- All workers aged 16+: 476426
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.46%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 25.9
- Workers who drive to work: 45.21%
- Workers who walk to work: 10.70%
- Carmel, Indiana
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 24.15%
- Number of remote workers: 13782
- All workers aged 16+: 57072
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 28.29%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 24.4
- Workers who drive to work: 74.61%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.60%
- Sugar Land, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 23.87%
- Number of remote workers: 12598
- All workers aged 16+: 52768
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 22.39%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 32.1
- Workers who drive to work: 73.34%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.57%
- San Tan Valley, Arizona
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 23.61%
- Number of remote workers: 13487
- All workers aged 16+: 57115
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 17.57%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 37.8
- Workers who drive to work: 71.38%
- Workers who walk to work: 2.16%
- Irvine, California
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 23.56%
- Number of remote workers: 37611
- All workers aged 16+: 159647
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 24.36%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 25.7
- Workers who drive to work: 68.13%
- Workers who walk to work: 4.04%
Top 25 Cities for In-Person Work
Cities are ranked based on the lowest percentage of people working remotely.
- Salinas, California
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 2.50%
- Number of remote workers: 1726
- All workers aged 16+: 68947
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 5.73%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 27.1
- Workers who drive to work: 91.95%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.49%
- Santa Maria, California
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 3.58%
- Number of remote workers: 1670
- All workers aged 16+: 46608
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 5.12%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 23
- Workers who drive to work: 87.73%
- Workers who walk to work: 2.01%
- Brockton, Massachusetts
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.26%
- Number of remote workers: 2114
- All workers aged 16+: 49620
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 4.47%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 33.8
- Workers who drive to work: 79.93%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.34%
- Paterson, New Jersey
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.64%
- Number of remote workers: 3365
- All workers aged 16+: 72473
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.69%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 23.2
- Workers who drive to work: 79.06%
- Workers who walk to work: 6.92%
- Odessa, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.83%
- Number of remote workers: 3039
- All workers aged 16+: 62904
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 1.58%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 22.7
- Workers who drive to work: 93.12%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.89%
- Wichita Falls, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.90%
- Number of remote workers: 2485
- All workers aged 16+: 50764
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.40%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 13.3
- Workers who drive to work: 82.83%
- Workers who walk to work: 10.68%
- Pasadena, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 4.94%
- Number of remote workers: 3375
- All workers aged 16+: 68315
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.06%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 28.4
- Workers who drive to work: 90.09%
- Workers who walk to work: 2.37%
- Lynn, Massachusetts
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.07%
- Number of remote workers: 2738
- All workers aged 16+: 54001
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.57%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 32.6
- Workers who drive to work: 73.25%
- Workers who walk to work: 2.89%
- Sunrise Manor, Nevada
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.11%
- Number of remote workers: 4562
- All workers aged 16+: 89200
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 5.94%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 29.4
- Workers who drive to work: 89.05%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.80%
- Midland, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.36%
- Number of remote workers: 3669
- All workers aged 16+: 68490
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 4.59%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 21.6
- Workers who drive to work: 92.49%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.61%
- Laredo, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.43%
- Number of remote workers: 6582
- All workers aged 16+: 121293
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.08%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 21.8
- Workers who drive to work: 91.75%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.81%
- New Bedford, Massachusetts
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.53%
- Number of remote workers: 2557
- All workers aged 16+: 46219
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 3.83%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.1
- Workers who drive to work: 86.90%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.88%
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.60%
- Number of remote workers: 4278
- All workers aged 16+: 76354
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.78%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 23.5
- Workers who drive to work: 88.91%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.37%
- Evansville, Indiana
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.67%
- Number of remote workers: 3081
- All workers aged 16+: 54293
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.52%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 17.5
- Workers who drive to work: 88.11%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.97%
- Waterbury, Connecticut
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.90%
- Number of remote workers: 3048
- All workers aged 16+: 51626
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.58%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 26
- Workers who drive to work: 85.38%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.27%
- Tyler, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 5.95%
- Number of remote workers: 3125
- All workers aged 16+: 52483
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 12.43%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 19.6
- Workers who drive to work: 90.05%
- Workers who walk to work: 2.29%
- Killeen, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.01%
- Number of remote workers: 4379
- All workers aged 16+: 72862
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.53%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 25.6
- Workers who drive to work: 88.75%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.41%
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.01%
- Number of remote workers: 8839
- All workers aged 16+: 146972
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 4.91%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 21.2
- Workers who drive to work: 90.14%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.26%
- Elizabeth, New Jersey
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.03%
- Number of remote workers: 3989
- All workers aged 16+: 66122
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 5.59%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.3
- Workers who drive to work: 75.04%
- Workers who walk to work: 5.00%
- Newark, New Jersey
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.13%
- Number of remote workers: 8342
- All workers aged 16+: 136140
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.48%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 32.7
- Workers who drive to work: 57.10%
- Workers who walk to work: 5.98%
- Yuma, Arizona
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.43%
- Number of remote workers: 2835
- All workers aged 16+: 44104
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.23%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 19.1
- Workers who drive to work: 90.42%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.24%
- Oxnard, California
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.45%
- Number of remote workers: 6317
- All workers aged 16+: 97949
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.46%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 26.7
- Workers who drive to work: 88.85%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.14%
- Pueblo, Colorado
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.57%
- Number of remote workers: 3160
- All workers aged 16+: 48072
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 7.00%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 20.1
- Workers who drive to work: 89.20%
- Workers who walk to work: 2.44%
- Wichita, Kansas
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.66%
- Number of remote workers: 13237
- All workers aged 16+: 198842
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.85%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 17.3
- Workers who drive to work: 89.36%
- Workers who walk to work: 1.15%
- Miami Gardens, Florida
- Remote work prevalence, 2024: 6.69%
- Number of remote workers: 3438
- All workers aged 16+: 51402
- Remote work prevalence, 2023: 6.74%
- Mean commute time for in-person work: 36
- Workers who drive to work: 86.15%
- Workers who walk to work: 0.80%
Data and Methodology
This study considered 357 of the largest U.S. cities with populations of 100,000 or more. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. Cities were ranked by the percentage of those who worked from home out of all workers aged 16 and over.
