Where the most people are single or married

SmartAsset examined 119 of the largest U.S. cities across marriage, singlehood and divorce rates, as well as the ratio of single men to women, to determine where the most people are either single or married.

Marital and singlehood trends vary dramatically across U.S. cities. Nationally, married and never-married adults are almost evenly split at around 41% each, but that balance shifts substantially depending on where you are. In some cities, just 22.4% of the population is married, while in others, it's as high as 55.9%.

The singles landscape varies just as much, with unmarried adults making up anywhere from 28.3% to 58.5% of a city's population. And among singles, the gender ratio isn't always even—while some cities have more single women, it's more common for single men to outnumber them. Meanwhile, the median divorce rate sits at 11%.

With a person's relationship status able to impact their financial lives—from their tax filing status to their daily expenses to insurance and estate planning and more—SmartAsset examined 119 of the largest U.S. cities across marriage, singlehood and divorce rates, as well as the ratio of single men to women.

Key Findings

58.5% of people are single in Rochester, NY. With the most single people relative to the population size, single men slightly outnumber single women at 102.4 to 100. The median age in this city is 34.2—about five years younger than the national median. Boston, MA has the second highest rate of singlehood at 57.4%, with Detroit ranking third in this statistics at 57.2%.

Table showing 15 cities ranked by highest ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 10 Cities With the Most Single Men Compared to Women

Cities are ranked based on the ratio of unmarried men 15 to 44 years per 100 unmarried women 15 to 44 years.

Oceanside, California

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 152.7

Married: 47.3%

Widowed: 5%

Divorced: 12.1%

Separated: 2.3%

Single (never married): 33.4%

Total population: 170,042

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 141.5

Married: 42%

Widowed: 5.6%

Divorced: 12.3%

Separated: 2.6%

Single (never married): 37.5%

Total population: 209,751

Paradise, Nevada

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 137.1

Married: 35.2%

Widowed: 5.2%

Divorced: 14.3%

Separated: 2%

Single (never married): 43.3%

Total population: 177,413

Spring Valley, Nevada

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 131.4

Married: 43.2%

Widowed: 5.3%

Divorced: 13.8%

Separated: 1.8%

Single (never married): 36%

Total population: 198,326

Chula Vista, California

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 127.5

Married: 50.5%

Widowed: 4.7%

Divorced: 8.3%

Separated: 1.6%

Single (never married): 34.8%

Total population: 274,344

Pueblo, Colorado

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 125.8

Married: 40.6%

Widowed: 7.1%

Divorced: 14.4%

Separated: 2.3%

Single (never married): 35.6%

Total population: 111,081

Garland, Texas

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 125.2

Married: 50.1%

Widowed: 3.9%

Divorced: 8.2%

Separated: 1.8%

Single (never married): 36.0%

Total population: 243,536

San Jose, California

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 123.9

Married: 48.1%

Widowed: 4.8%

Divorced: 7.3%

Separated: 1.5%

Single (never married): 38.3%

Total population: 969,615

Anchorage, Alaska

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 123.5

Married: 48.2%

Widowed: 3%

Divorced: 12.4%

Separated: 1.5%

Single (never married): 34.9%

Total population: 286,075

Austin, Texas

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 122.3

Married: 40.9%

Widowed: 2.7%

Divorced: 9%

Separated: 1.2%

Single (never married): 46.2%

Total population: 979,700

Top 10 Cities With the Most Single Women Compared to Men

Cities are ranked based on the ratio of unmarried men 15 to 44 years per 100 unmarried women 15 to 44 years.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 85.3

Married: 33.6%

Widowed: 5.3%

Divorced: 12.9%

Separated: 2.1%

Single (never married): 46.1%

Total population: 364,136

Washington, D.C.

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 86.4

Married: 32.4%

Widowed: 3.5%

Divorced: 8.1%

Separated: 1.5%

Single (never married): 54.4%

Total population: 678,972

Baltimore, Maryland

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 86.4

Married: 27.6%

Widowed: 5.3%

Divorced: 11%

Separated: 2.4%

Single (never married): 53.8%

Total population: 565,239

Mobile, Alabama

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 86.8

Married: 33.8%

Widowed: 7.8%

Divorced: 12.7%

Separated: 2.2%

Single (never married): 43.5%

Total population: 182,594

Greensboro, North Carolina

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 87.4

Married: 35.1%

Widowed: 5.1%

Divorced: 10.4%

Separated: 2%

Single (never married): 47.3%

Total population: 302,307

Glendale, Arizona

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 90.4

Married: 48.0%

Widowed: 4.4%

Divorced: 11.3%

Separated: 1.5%

Single (never married): 34.9%

Total population: 253,868

10 Cities With the Most Single People

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population aged 15 and over that has never been married.

Rochester, New York

Single (never married): 58.5%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 102.4

Married: 22.4%

Widowed: 4.2%

Divorced: 11.9%

Separated: 3%

Total population: 207,264

Detroit, Michigan

Single (never married): 57.2%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 92.7

Married: 22.9%

Widowed: 5.5%

Divorced: 11.9%

Separated: 2.5%

Total population: 633,221

Newark, New Jersey

Single (never married): 56.1%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 106.2

Married: 26%

Widowed: 5%

Divorced: 9.1%

Separated: 3.9%

Total population: 304,943

Cleveland, Ohio

Single (never married): 54.9%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 94.5

Married: 22.7%

Widowed: 5.9%

Divorced: 13.9%

Separated: 2.6%

Total population: 362,670

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Single (never married): 54.8%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 96.8

Married: 30.4%

Widowed: 3.8%

Divorced: 9%

Separated: 1.9%

Total population: 561,369

Atlanta, Georgia

Single (never married): 54.3%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 92.7

Married: 30%

Widowed: 3.3%

Divorced: 10.8%

Separated: 1.6%

Total population: 510,826

Cincinnati, Ohio

Single (never married): 53.9%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 96.4

Married: 29.6%

Widowed: 5%

Divorced: 10.1%

Separated: 1.4%

Total population: 311,112

10 Cities With the Most Married People

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population aged 15 and over that is now married.

Plano, Texas

Married: 55.9%

Widowed: 4.4%

Divorced: 8.6%

Separated: 1.5%

Single (never married): 29.6%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 107.3

Total population: 288,228

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Married: 52.9%

Widowed: 4.4%

Divorced: 11.2%

Separated: 1.5%

Single (never married): 30.0%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 121

Total population: 488,670

Chesapeake, Virginia

Married: 52.7%

Widowed: 5.8%

Divorced: 9.6%

Separated: 2%

Single (never married): 30%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 106.5

Total population: 253,886

Henderson, Nevada

Married: 49.8%

Widowed: 5.2%

Divorced: 15.1%

Separated: 1.5%

Single (never married): 28.3%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 102.9

Total population: 337,280

Irvine, California

Married: 49.7%

Widowed: 2.6%

Divorced: 6.7%

Separated: 1%

Single (never married): 39.9%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 98.5

Total population: 314,615

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Married: 49.7%

Widowed: 5.2%

Divorced: 10.9%

Separated: 1.3%

Single (never married): 32.9%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 108.7

Total population: 453,649

Top 10 Cities With the Most Divorces

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population aged 15 years and over that is divorced.

Columbus, Georgia

Divorced: 15.7%

Married: 38%

Widowed: 5.6%

Separated: 2.4%

Single (never married): 38.2%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 100.5

Total population: 201,877

Spokane, Washington

Divorced: 15.3%

Married: 42.3%

Widowed: 5.5%

Separated: 0.7%

Single (never married): 36.2%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 119.8

Total population: 229,451

Toledo, Ohio

Divorced: 15.2%

Married: 33.4%

Widowed: 5.1%

Separated: 1.5%

Single (never married): 44.8%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 102.8

Total population: 265,306

Vancouver, Washington

Divorced: 14.9%

Married: 43.7%

Widowed: 5.9%

Separated: 1.3%

Single (never married): 34.2%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 106.7

Total population: 196,441

Augusta, Georgia

Divorced: 14.6%

Married: 31.9%

Widowed: 5.2%

Separated: 3.3%

Single (never married): 44.9%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 107.8

Total population: 202,629

St. Petersburg, Florida

Divorced: 14.5%

Married: 42.1%

Widowed: 5.7%

Separated: 1.6%

Single (never married): 36.1%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 93.3

Total population: 263,546

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Divorced: 14.4%

Married: 38.8%

Widowed: 5.4%

Separated: 1.2%

Single (never married): 40.1%

Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 111.8

Total population: 560,283

Data and Methodology

Data for this SmartAsset study comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023. 119 Cities with populations of 100,000 or more for which data was available were considered. Variables observed include marital status of the population age 15 and older, including married, separated, widowed, divorced and never married. The ratio of unmarried men aged 15 to 44 to that of 100 unmarried women aged 15 to 44 was also considered.