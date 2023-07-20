'What The Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?' documentary to get global premiere on Veeps

The recent documentary What The Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? is getting a very special online premiere.

Veeps is set to host the first global premiere of the film on August 20. There will actually be two airings of the movie, at 12 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. Prior to both there will be a special live Q&A with Blood, Sweat & Tears drummer and co-founder Bobby Colomby and the film's director, John Scheinfeld.

The doc, which was made with the full cooperation of band members, explores their 1970 State Department-sponsored tour of Iron Curtain countries Yugoslavia, Romania and Poland. It features interviews and archival footage from the controversial tour, which resulted in the band suffering backlash from fans.

Tickets for screenings are on sale now, and fans can also purchase a bundle that includes the screening and a copy of the soundtrack.

