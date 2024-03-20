Welcome to the Grammys: Guns N’ Roses’ 'Appetite for Destruction' inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Guns N' Roses' debut album, Appetite for Destruction, is one of 10 recordings chosen for induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Appetite for Destruction, released in July 1987, hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, thanks to such hits as "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City." It went on to be certified 18-times Platinum by the RIAA.
Other recordings being inducted this year include Lauryn Hill's Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising and Buena Vista Social Club, along with The Doobie Brothers' "What a Fool Believes," Donna Summer's "I Feel Love," Wanda Jackson's "Let's Have a Party" and Charley Pride's "Kiss an Angel Good Morning."
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.