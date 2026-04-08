Watch the trailer for the new Peter Asher documentary, 'Peter Asher: Everywhere Man'

A new documentary on music producer Peter Asher is set to hit theaters in June, and the first official trailer has just been released.

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man gives an inside into the six-decade career of Asher, brother of Paul McCartney's former girlfriend Jane Asher. He started out as half of the rock duo Peter and Gordon, before moving on to a successful career as a manager and producer. He helped guide the careers of artists like James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt, who both appear in the trailer.

The documentary includes rare archival footage, as well as interviews, with appearances by such famous names as McCartney, John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Steve Martin, Pattie Boyd, Marianne Faithfull, Carole King and Paul Shaffer.

According to the description, the film “offers an illuminating portrait of a man who helped shape the soundtrack of multiple generations and continues to inspire musicians and fans around the globe.”

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man is set to open June 19 in New York City before expanding to Los Angeles and other cities starting June 26. It is also set to screen at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 15 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland International Film Festival.

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