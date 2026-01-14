Watch the trailer for new Paul McCartney doc 'Man on the Run'

The first official trailer for the upcoming Paul McCartney documentary Man on the Run has just been released.

The film, directed by Morgan Neville, looks at McCartney's life following the breakup of The Beatles, including the formation of his band Wings.

“The Beatles had been my whole life really,” McCartney says at the beginning of the trailer. “When we split up, I thought, 'I’ll never write another note of music ever.'”

The trailer for the film features archival pictures and footage of The Beatles, McCartney and wife Linda McCartney, Wings and more. It also has McCartney talking about the depression he felt after The Beatles' breakup, the pressures he felt starting Wings and his relationship with John Lennon.

“When we started Wings, it was about freedom,” McCartney says at the end of the clip, “and we felt we finally arrived — second time around.”

Man on the Run, which includes new interviews from Wings' Denny Laine, Sean Lennon and The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on Feb. 27.

