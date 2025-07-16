Watch the trailer for the new documentary on the late Jeff Buckley

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary about the late singer Jeff Buckley.

It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg, follows the late singer's life and career, which was highlighted by his critically acclaimed debut album, Grace, which came out in 1994.

The movie features never-before-seen footage and exclusive voice messages, as well as interviews with his mother, Mary Guibert, former bandmates and partners. It also includes interviews with musicians like Ben Harper and Amy Mann, the latter of whom describes Buckley as "literally the best singer I ever heard."

In the trailer, you hear Buckley talking about his estranged father, singer/songwriter Tim Buckley, noting the only thing he inherited from him was "people who remember my father." He also talks about his own influences, sharing they're "love, anger, depression and Zeppelin."

Buckley died by drowning in 1997 after being swept away while swimming in Wolf River Harbor, a channel of the Mississippi River. He was 30.

It's Never Over: Jeff Buckley, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, hits theaters on Aug. 8.

