Watch trailer for Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert stream

A new trailer has been released for the livestream of Black Sabbath's upcoming Back to the Beginning concert.

The 40-second clip, which you can watch now on YouTube, teases "the biggest metal event of all time," which features the reunion and farewell of original Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as well as Ozzy's final performance ever.

"It's time to go back to the beginning," Ozzy says in the trailer.

The bill also includes Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon, among many others. Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello will be the show's musical director.

Back to the Beginning takes place July 5 in Sabbath's hometown in Birmingham, England, and the stream begins that day at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit BacktotheBeginning.com.

