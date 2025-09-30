Watch trailer for BBC's Ozzy Osbourne documentary, '﻿Coming Home'

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. (David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images) (David Davies - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The BBC has shared a new trailer for its Ozzy Osbourne documentary, Coming Home.

The clip features footage of Ozzy's home life with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, as they prepare to move back to England after years living in Los Angeles.

"What are you most looking forward to?" Sharon asks Ozzy, to which he responds, "Doing absolutely nothing."

Coming Home was originally conceived in 2022 as a series called Home to Roost before being reworked into a standalone documentary. The BBC first scheduled the Coming Home premiere for Aug. 18, a month after Ozzy's death on July 22, but it was postponed at the last minute, citing the "family's wishes."

Coming Home is now set to air on Thursday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!