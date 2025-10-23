Watch Tony Iommi perform alongside Black Sabbath - The Ballet

"Black Sabbath – The Ballet" - Press Night - Curtain Call Tony Iommi bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of "Black Sabbath – The Ballet" at Sadler's Wells Theatre on October 18, 2023 in London, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images) (Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I)
By Josh Johnson

Tony Iommi is back rocking onstage, this time with ballet dancers.

The Black Sabbath guitarist performed alongside a production of Black Sabbath - The Ballet Wednesday, which is now showing at the Sadler's Wells Theatre in London.

Black Sabbath - The Ballet, which, as its name suggests, is a ballet based on the music of the metal legends, premiered in 2023. The show features Sabbath songs including "Paranoid" and "Iron Man" along with original orchestral works inspired by the band.

While Iommi was onstage Wednesday, Queen's Brian May was in the audience and shared a clip of Iommi shredding during the show on his Instagram.

"The true Father of Heavy Metal making that beautiful axe sing like a bird tonight at Sadler[']s Wells," May wrote in the caption. "Tony Iommi plus a 40 piece orchestra and a cast of 50 dancers - putting the icing on the cake of a great production of Black Sabbath the Ballet. Proud to call this infinitely modest and generous genius my friend."

Iommi, of course, performed with his original Sabbath bandmates — Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!