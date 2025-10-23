Watch Tony Iommi perform alongside Black Sabbath - The Ballet

Tony Iommi bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of "Black Sabbath – The Ballet" at Sadler's Wells Theatre on October 18, 2023 in London, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Tony Iommi is back rocking onstage, this time with ballet dancers.

The Black Sabbath guitarist performed alongside a production of Black Sabbath - The Ballet Wednesday, which is now showing at the Sadler's Wells Theatre in London.

Black Sabbath - The Ballet, which, as its name suggests, is a ballet based on the music of the metal legends, premiered in 2023. The show features Sabbath songs including "Paranoid" and "Iron Man" along with original orchestral works inspired by the band.

While Iommi was onstage Wednesday, Queen's Brian May was in the audience and shared a clip of Iommi shredding during the show on his Instagram.

"The true Father of Heavy Metal making that beautiful axe sing like a bird tonight at Sadler[']s Wells," May wrote in the caption. "Tony Iommi plus a 40 piece orchestra and a cast of 50 dancers - putting the icing on the cake of a great production of Black Sabbath the Ballet. Proud to call this infinitely modest and generous genius my friend."

Iommi, of course, performed with his original Sabbath bandmates — Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

