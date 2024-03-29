Watch Rockin'1000 perform Pink Floyd’s classic “Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)”

The viral music collective Rockin'1000 has taken on yet another rock classic.

The collective just shared a recent performance of Pink Floyd's iconic tune "Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)," featuring 1,000 musicians playing the track in Cesena, Italy, to a stadium filled with fans. The performance also includes a guitar solo from Enrico Drigo Salvi of the Italian rock band Negrita.

Rockin’1000 is the same group responsible for the viral performance of Foo Fighters' “Learn To Fly” in Cesena in 2015. It also featured 1,000 musicians playing the song. After the video went viral, the Foos got wind of it and decided to play a show in Cesena later that year.

"Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)" from Pink Floyd's 1979 album, The Wall, is the band's only #1 single in the U.S. It also topped the charts in 13 other countries, including the U.K. and Canada. It has sold over 4 million copies worldwide.

