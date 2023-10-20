Watch Post Malone cover Alice in Chains' "Them Bones"

Post Malone has added another grunge cover to his repertoire.

The "Circles" star put his spin on Alice in Chains' "Them Bones" during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. You can watch the acoustic-led performance, which also features a backing choir, streaming now on YouTube.

You may recall Post's viral Nirvana covers set, which he performed virtually with Travis Barker during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's also covered Pearl Jam's "Better Man."

Alice in Chains, meanwhile, recently wrapped a fall tour, which included shows opening for Guns N' Roses.

