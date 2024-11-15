Watch new video for previously unreleased Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers track 'Never Be You'

An animated video for the previously unreleased Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers song "Never Be You" has just been released.

The clip, directed and animated by Jeff Scher, features hand-drawn images of Petty and the band, cut with similarly drawn visuals of couples kissing, various women and even an alligator.

Petty and the Heartbreakers' version of "Never Be You" appears on the recently released Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) reissue. The song was originally recorded by Rosanne Cash, appearing on her 1985 album, Rhythm & Romance.

Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) was released in October and featured the remastered original album, plus 12 bonus tracks, including "Never Be You" and "Ways to Be Wicked," as well as tracks taken from sessions for French TV.

Originally released in 1982, Long After Dark featured the Petty classic "You Got Lucky," along with "Change of Heart" and "Straight Into Darkness." It was the first to feature new Heartbreaker Howie Epstein on bass and was a top-10 record for the band.

