Watch new trailer for ﻿﻿Metallica's ﻿'Live from Texas'﻿ concert film

Metallica has shared a new trailer for the Live from Texas concert film.

The two-day event will showcase the metal legends' upcoming performances at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, taking place August 18 and 20, with live broadcasts in movie theaters across the world.

You can watch the trailer, which features footage from Metallica's recent European tour, streaming now on YouTube.

The Live from Texas shows are part of Metallica's global M72 tour supporting their new album, 72 Seasons. For each city on the tour, Metallica is playing two separate nights with completely different set lists.

The U.S. leg of the M72 tour launches August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

