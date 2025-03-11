Watch the new teaser for the upcoming documentary 'John & Yoko: One to One'

An official teaser has just been released for the upcoming documentary John & Yoko: One to One.

The clip features archival footage of New York in the '70s, plus a snippet of John Lennon and Yoko Ono dancing in the park and a clip of Lennon performing the track "Cold Turkey."

The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York's Greenwich Village in the early '70s. It culminates with the pair's 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup. The film features never-before-seen and fully restored footage of the concert.

John & Yoko: One to One is set to open exclusively in IMAX theaters on April 11. It will eventually expand to additional theaters, and will air on HBO and stream on Max later in the year.

