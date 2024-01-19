Watch Green Day busk on NYC Subway with Jimmy Fallon for '﻿The Tonight Show'

Earlier this week, fans spotted Green Day in disguise busking at a New York City Subway station alongside Jimmy Fallon. The bit officially aired during NBC's The Tonight Show on Thursday, January 18.

The performance began with Fallon and Billie Joe Armstrong duetting on a cover of Bad Company's "Feel Like Makin' Love." They then removed their cartoonish wigs and fake mustaches and beards to reveal their true identities and launched into the Green Day classic "Basket Case."

The Tonight Show also shared a YouTube exclusive video with extra songs from the subway set, including "Look Ma, No Brains!" and "Dilemma" — songs off the new Green Day album, Saviors — as well as "American Idiot."

Saviors, Green Day's first album since 2020's Father of All..., is out now. It also includes the lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me."

Along with releasing Saviors, Green Day has premiered the video for the album cut "Bobby Sox," which you can watch streaming now on YouTube.

Green Day will support Saviors on a massive world tour. The U.S. leg, which will also feature The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas on the bill, launches in July.

Along with songs from Saviors, Green Day will be playing their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full on each night of the tour. Dookie is celebrating its 30th anniversary, while American Idiot is turning 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.