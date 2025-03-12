Watch the full trailer for the new documentary 'One to One: John & Yoko'

After getting a quick teaser of the new John Lennon/Yoko Ono documentary on Tuesday, a full trailer for the film One to One: John & Yoko is now out.

The trailer opens with a recording of Lennon leaving a phone message, and the person on the other end of the line asking him to spell his name and then adding, "Are you a member of The Beatles?"

The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York's Greenwich Village in the early '70s. At one point in the trailer Lennon is heard saying, "I just got to see the Village for the first time. I really feel at home there."

Yoko is also heard talking about how she’d been treated by the public, noting, “I was considered a b**** in this society. Since I met John I was upgraded into a witch.” It’s followed by an audio clip of John sharing about Yoko, “I fell in love with an independent, creative genius. I started waking up.”

The trailer features a variety of archival footage of the pair, with the film culminating with their 1972 One to One concerts, Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup. The trailer also includes video footage from the shows, including Lennon performing “Imagine.”

It ends with someone asking, “How would you like to be remembered?" to which Lennon replies, “Just as two lovers.”

One to One: John & Yoko is set to open exclusively in IMAX theaters on April 11. Tickets are on sale now.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

