Watch Foo Fighters' performance on '﻿SNL UK'

Foo Fighters made their debut on Saturday Night Live UK over the weekend.

Dave Grohl and company performed two songs off their brand-new album, Your Favorite Toy: "Child Actor" and "Caught in the Echo."

The show featured the return of guitarist Pat Smear to the live Foo Fighters lineup. He'd missed performances earlier in 2026 after he was injured in what the band called a "bizarre gardening accident."

SNL UK, the British spinoff of the long-running NBC sketch show, is available to watch in the U.S. on Peacock.

Foo Fighters have performed on the U.S. SNL nine times as the official musical guest. They also appeared as a special guest of Mick Jagger for an episode in 2012.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Tuesday, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

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