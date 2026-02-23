Watch Foo Fighters debut 'Your Favorite Toy' live on ﻿'The Graham Norton Show'

Foo Fighters guested on the British talk show The Graham Norton Show over the weekend and performed the live debut of their new song "Your Favorite Toy."

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

Frontman Dave Grohl also sat down for an interview with host Graham Norton. As Charli xcx was among the episode's guests, Norton played a clip of Grohl doing the pop star's viral "Apple" dance alongside his daughter, Harper Grohl.

In reviewing Grohl's moves, Charli commented, "You're taking, like, an abstract approach, and that's cool."

"Your Favorite Toy" is the title track off the upcoming 12th Foo Fighters album, due out April 24. The record is the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are and is the band's first with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

Foo Fighters will play a few U.S. festivals in May before launching a full North American stadium tour in August.

