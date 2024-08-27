Watch the first trailer for new John Lennon & Yoko Ono documentary 'Daytime Revolution'

By Jill Lances

We are now getting our first look at the upcoming documentary Daytime Revolution, which looks at the week in February 1972 when John Lennon and Yoko Ono produced and co-hosted the popular daytime talk show The Mike Douglas Show.

The trailer features footage of the couple's takeover of the show, with clips of their guests including Chuck Berry, George Carlin and activist Ralph Nader, the latter of whom is interviewed for the film. There's also a clip of Lennon performing his classic tune "Imagine."

According to the description, the doc “takes us back in time, as we observe John and Yoko interacting with a transfixed studio audience in revealing Q and A sessions where John Lennon was astonishingly candid about his life after the Beatles.”

Daytime Revolution, directed by Erik Nelson, is set to open in theaters on Oct. 9, which would have been Lennon's 84th birthday. It is also set to premiere at the Hamptons Film Festival, which runs from Oct. 4 to Oct. 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!