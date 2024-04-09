Watch the first trailer for the new Beach Boys documentary

Harry Langdon/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
We are getting our first look at the upcoming documentary about The Beach Boys.

The first trailer for the doc has just been released, featuring archival interviews and footage of the band along with new interview clips from Beach Boy Mike Love, producer Don Was, Ryan Tedder and Janelle Monáe. It also touches on The Beach Boys' rivalry with The Beatles, Brian Wilson's conflicts with his father and more.

The Beach Boys, directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, will also include all-new interviews from Wilson and bandmates Al JardineDavid Marks and Bruce Johnston, as well as former Beach Boy Blondie Chaplin. It will also feature audio from Ricky Fataar, another former member, plus appearances by late members Carl and Dennis Wilson.

The Beach Boys will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting May 24. The official soundtrack to the documentary will also be available on streaming services the same day.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!