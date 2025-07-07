Watch the first trailer for the Scorpions biopic, 'Wind of Change'

We are getting our first look at the upcoming musical biopic about German rock band Scorpions.

A trailer for the film, Wind of Change, has just been released, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the film, which is currently in production in London.

According to the description, the film "tells the story of a band united by their passion for music, who sought to inspire change in the world through their powerful sound and meaningful lyrics."

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo, the movie stars The Last Kingdom's Alexander Dreymon as guitarist and founder Rudolf Schenker; Generation War's Ludwig Trepte as frontman Klaus Meine; You's Ed Speleers as lead guitarist Matthias Jabs; and Interview with the Vampire's Luke Brandon Field as drummer Herman Rarebell.

Also featured in the film is The Crown's Dominic West, who plays the band's manager, Doc McGhee, and The Reader's David Kross, who plays Andrej, a friend of the band who's imprisoned on the other side of the Berlin wall.

Wind of Change is expected in theaters in 2025.

