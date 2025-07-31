Watch Elton John rock with Spinal Tap on 'Stonehenge," from 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'

Elton John appears in the long-awaited Spinal Tap sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, but before the film hits theaters, you can watch him rock out with the Tap in a new video.

In the sequel, estranged Spinal Tap bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls -- played by Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer, respectively -- are forced to reunite for one final concert. In the video, which is a scene from the movie, we see the band onstage, performing their classic "Stonehenge."

After Tufnel delivers the spoken intro, a piano rises up out of the stage with a caped Elton behind the keys. He throws off his cake and begins singing the song, with the band joining in. At the end, a full-size replica of Stonehenge -- not the 18-inch high version that became famous in the first film -- descends from the ceiling.

The new version of "Stonehenge" appears on the soundtrack album for the film, which includes nine new songs and four "reinvented" classics. In addition to "Stonehenge," Elton also joins the band for a remake of their early hit "Flower People," while Paul McCartney, who's also in the movie, duets with them on "Cups and Cakes."

Also on the album, superstar country couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood appear on a new version of one of Spinal Tap's other classics, "Big Bottom." Yes, you heard that correctly.

Here's the track list for The End Continues album, due Sept. 12, the same day the sequel hits theaters:

"Nigel's Poem"

"Let's Just Rock Again"

"Flower People" with Elton John

"Brighton Rock"

"The Devil's Just Not Getting Old"

"Cups and Cakes" with Paul McCartney

"I Kissed a Girl"

"Angels"

"Big Bottom" with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

"Judge and Jury"

"Rockin' in the Urn"

"Blood to Let"

"Stonehenge" with Elton John

