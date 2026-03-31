Watch Dave Grohl unbox Foo Fighters' 'Your Favorite Toy' album on vinyl

Dave Grohl has shared a preview of the vinyl version of the upcoming Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, in an unboxing video.

"I've never done an unboxing thing before," Grohl says in the clip. "Honestly, this is the first time I've ever seen this."

Grohl then opens the package to reveal the record sleeve and the LP inside. He also pulls out the included lyric sheet, if you want to pause and enhance to see the words to some of the currently unreleased songs on the record.

"This is amazing, I'm very happy, we put a lot of work into this one," Grohl says. "Our team of genius artists helped us make something really nice for you."

Your Favorite Toy, the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, is due out April 24. It includes the released songs "Asking for a Friend," "Caught in the Echo" and the title track.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

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