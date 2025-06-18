Warren Haynes to release new stripped-down solo album, 'The Whisper Sessions'

Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes is offering up a new take on his recent solo album, Million Voices Whisper.

The rocker is set to release The Whisper Sessions on Sept. 12. The nine-track album features seven stripped-down versions of songs from the album, which came out in November. It also includes a new version of the Allman Brothers Band classic "Melissa," featuring Haynes and his ABB bandmate Derek Trucks.

"We didn't plan to release stripped-down versions of the songs from Million Voices Whisper, it just kind of happened organically," Haynes says of the album. "We were combing through these performances and realized that they offer a unique perspective into the songs themselves, so we thought it would be cool to make them available."

Trucks actually appears on three of the album's tracks. Another one is "These Changes," which was co-written by both artists.

"I love this song, which is about looking back and forward at the same time and navigating your way through an ever-changing life," Haynes shares. "The instrumental section at the end, where we are trading guitar riffs and playing off of each other, was not in the original arrangement as we wrote it – it just came about organically once we started recording the song."

He adds, "It was a great opportunity for the two of us to rekindle our chemistry that we’ve had for a long time."

The Whisper Sessions is available for preorder now.

