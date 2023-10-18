Warren Haynes reveals 2023 Christmas Jam lineup

Courtesy of Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam

By Jill Lances

Warren Haynes has revealed the lineup of artists joining him for his 32nd annual Christmas Jam, happening Saturday, December 9, at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

The lineup includes Haynes' band Gov't MuleZZ Top's Billy F GibbonsSlash & Myles KennedyJason Bonham's Led Zeppelin EveningClutchAmerican Babies and Karina Rykman, with more artist to be added.

“Christmas Jam is such a special event for me and my family and more than 30 years later, it’s still so exciting to see the dynamic talent that comes together for the community in my beloved home of Asheville,” Haynes shares. “After a few years off, following an extraordinary two-night 30th Anniversary event, it felt great to return last year to continue the cause, which has and will always be: to have fun, play music, and celebrate being together while raising money for a local charity.”

In order to serve the Asheville community, an in-person local presale will kick off Saturday, October 21, at 9 a.m. ET, with a nationwide presale starting Tuesday, October 24, at 10 a.m. ET. The public onsale will begin Friday, October 27, at 10 am.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Asheville Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

Fans will also be able to relive a past Christmas Jam with the December 8 release, The Benefit Concert Volume 20. Recorded live during the 30th annual Christmas Jam on December 7 and 8, 2018, it features performances by Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl, Gov't Mule, Joe BonamassaJim JamesGrace Potter and more. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!