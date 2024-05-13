Warren Haynes announces special Red Rocks date with the Colorado Symphony

Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes has added a new show to his Now Is The Time Tour, which features The Warren Haynes Band and The Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience.

The new show will take place at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 10. Haynes will be backed by The Warren Haynes Band, made up of John Medeski, Kevin Scott, Terrence Higgins and Greg Osby, along with the Colorado Symphony, led by conductor Christopher Dragon.

“It’s almost cliche to say Red Rocks is a magical venue, but the truth is ... it is,” Haynes shares. “Having played there dozens of times, I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad show there. So, when picking places to bring my retrospective Symphonic Experience show, the one place I knew we had to play was Red Rocks.”

A ticket presale for the show begins Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

The tour will have Haynes playing a full symphonic set, plus a regular set with WHB. It will have him exploring music from his entire career, including his time in Gov't Mule, his solo work and his associations with the Allman Brothers Band, Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia.

Haynes has a full summer of tour dates ahead of him, including shows in Europe and dates with Guns N' Roses' Slash on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival. A complete list of Warren Haynes dates can be found at warrenhaynes.net.

