Warren Haynes releases live orchestral arrangement of 'Banks of the Deep End'

Warren Haynes is giving fans a preview of his upcoming album.

The Gov't Mule frontman has released a live version of "Banks of the Deep End," which originally appeared on Gov't Mule's 2001 album, The Deep End, Volume 1.

The new version of the song is an orchestral arrangement with Haynes backed by the 64-piece Asheville Symphony Orchestra. The performance was recorded at his 2019 Dreams & Songs symphonic show in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

“‘Banks of the Deep End’ is one of the songs that we probably play more than any other,” says Haynes. “Although it doesn’t vary as much on a nightly basis as some of the other tunes, it somehow takes on its own personality just based on the song itself and the lyric and uniqueness of the chord structure and the melody.”

He adds, “Playing it with a symphony emphasizes all the dramatic and dynamic changes that song presents, and it’s wonderful hearing it in that light.”

The song, out now via digital outlets, is the first track released from Haynes' upcoming symphonic album, Dreams & Songs. Details on the album will be released at a later date.

The release coincides with Haynes’ next Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience show, taking place Thursday at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, where he’ll be backed by the Chicago City Lights Orchestra. He will return to the venue on Friday with Gov’t Mule for the final night of their spring headlining tour.

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