Warren Haynes reimagines Grateful Dead’s ‘Shakedown Street’ for upcoming album, 'Dreams & Songs'

Warren Haynes takes on a Grateful Dead classic in the latest preview of his upcoming symphonic album, Dreams & Songs.

The Gov't Mule frontman has released a cover of The Dead's "Shakedown Street," recorded at his 2019 Dreams & Songs symphonic show in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. For the show he was backed by the 64-piece Asheville Symphony Orchestra, as well as Oteil Burbridge, John Medeski, Jeff Sipe and Greg Osby.

“‘Shakedown Street’ is a really powerful orchestrated arrangement that enhances the power of the original, which I played and sang a ton of times with those guys through the years, especially with Phil Lesh and Friends, but with The Dead as well,” Haynes says. “It’s a very danceable song. A lot of people just focus on the groove and get lost in the rhythmic quality of it. The orchestra forces you to pay attention to it in a different way. It’s very dark and powerful and, I think, very effective.”

Details on when Dreams & Songs will be released will be revealed at a later date.

Haynes will once again perform with an orchestra next year when he brings his Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience to Nashville on March 11 and 12. Tickets are on sale now.

Below is the track list for Dreams & Songs:

"Dreams and Songs (Part One)"

"Dreams"

"Banks of the Deep End"

"Spots of Time"

"Broken Promised Land"

"Thorazine Shuffle"

"Makes No Difference"

"Terrapin Station"

"Raven Black Night"

"Just Another Rider"

"Black Peter"

"Instrumental Illness"

"One"

"Shakedown Street"

"Whipping Post"

"Dreams and Songs (Reprise)"

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