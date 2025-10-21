Warren Haynes announces details for 33rd annual Christmas Jam

Warren Haynes has announced details for his 33rd annual Christmas Jam, taking place Dec. 13 at ExploreAsheville.com Arena in the Gov't Mule frontman's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

The show will be headlined by Warren Haynes & Friends, with the lineup also including Stone Temple Pilots, MJ Lenderman & The Wind and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country. The show will feature a special Christmas Jam tribute to Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, featuring Haynes, Lesh’s son Grahame Lesh, Widespread Panic's Jimmy Herring, John Molo and Jason Crosby, along with special guests.

There was no Christmas Jam in 2024 due to the devastating damage and destruction Asheville suffered from Hurricane Helene. Instead, Haynes and Dave Matthews Band put on the Soulshine benefit at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“Every Christmas Jam is special, but this coming one, the first since Hurricane Helene devastated Asheville and the surrounding areas, has an added significance and importance,” Haynes says. “We will not only continue to raise money for Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity and Beloved Asheville, but with the help of all the attendees, we’ll also be supporting the local tourism and hospitality industry and small businesses who still need help.”

He adds, “We’re working on a few surprises to make this year’s Jam one to remember. I’m really looking forward to getting back home to Asheville!”

Tickets for Christmas Jam will first go on sale at the arena box office on Thursday at 10 a.m. to better serve the local community. A nationwide presale will then begin on Friday at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

