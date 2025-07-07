Victoria & Albert Museum shares details about upcoming David Bowie Centre

The David Bowie Centre, which will be the new home of the David Bowie Archive, is set to open at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in September, and the museum has just revealed more info on what visitors can expect.

Located at the new V&A East Storehouse, in the new cultural quarter in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the David Bowie Centre will feature nine rotating displays. One display has been curated by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers, who produced Bowie's 1983 album Let's Dance and 1993's Black Tie White Noise.

Items chosen by Rodgers include a bespoke Peter Hall suit Bowie wore on the Serious Moonlight tour; personal correspondence between Bowie and Rodgers; photos of Bowie and guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, taken during the recording of Let's Dance; and photos taken by Peter Gabriel during the recording sessions for Black Tie White Noise.

"My creative life with David Bowie provided the greatest success of his incredible career, but our friendship was just as rewarding,” Rodgers shares. "Our bond was built on a love of the music that had both made and saved our lives."

There will also be an exhibit curated by British band The Last Dinner Party that features items from the 1970s that represent how Bowie continues to inspire new generations of artists. Another display focuses on Bowie projects that never came to fruition, including plans to adapt Young Americans and Diamond Dogs into films. Other displays will highlight his iconic personas, like Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane, and Bowie's 1986 Glass Spider tour and show at the Berlin Wall.

The David Bowie Centre is set to open Sept. 13. Tickets, which will be free, will be released later at vam.ac.uk.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.