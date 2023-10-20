Van Morrison releases “Lucille” from upcoming album, 'Accentuate The Positive'

Van Morrison is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album, Accentuate The Positive, which drops November 3.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released his take on Little Richard's classic "Lucille," turning it into a duet with blues musician Taj Mahal. The pair previously worked together on the song "How Can A Poor Boy," which was featured on Morrison's 2015 album Duets: Re-Working the Catalogue.

You can listen to "Lucille" now via digital outlets and YouTube.

Accentuate the Positive, Morrison's 45th studio album, has him covering some of his personal rock 'n' roll favorites, like the already released singles "Shakin' All Over," originally recorded by Johnny Kidd, and "Problems," made famous by The Everly Brothers in 1958.

Morrison is set to celebrate the release of the new album with a series of concerts. He’ll headline three hometown shows at Limelight in Belfast, Ireland, November 3, 4 and 5, and two shows at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, November 27 and 28.

Accentuate the Positive is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.