Van Morrison, Stevie Van Zandt & more set for concert celebrating Taj Mahal

Van Morrison, E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, George Thorogood and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Mike Campbell are among the artists set to perform at an upcoming benefit concert celebrating the career of blues musician Taj Mahal.

The concert, taking place Feb. 21 at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, is the annual benefit for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Other artists set to celebrate Mahal include Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale and Joe Henry. Mahal will also perform, with additional artists to be announced.

“Thrilled to be honored by Sweet Relief and to celebrate with good feeling music," Taj Mahal says. "Thank you Sweet Relief for all that you do and for bringing us together.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for musicians and music industry professionals. In 2025 it held a similar concert in celebration of Joan Baez, which featured performances by Bonnie Raitt, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Emmylou Harris, Henry and Lucinda Williams.

