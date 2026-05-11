Van Morrison announces residency at new London venue

Van Morrison performs at Pub In The Park 2024 at Higginson Park on May 16, 2024 in Marlow, England. (Photo by Ki Price/Getty Images)

Van Morrison is set to headline a five-show residency at the new British Airways ARC. The fully seated concerts will mark the first-ever residency at the new London venue, which is set to open June 16.

Morrison’s residency will kick off Sept. 23 and run through Sept. 29, with tickets set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Van Morrison will launch a new European tour with a two-night stand in Berlin, Germany, June 17 and 18. The tour will have him playing several festivals, including the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 18. The trek also includes a July 16 show at Burg Clam castle in Sperken, Austria, with The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at VanMorrison.com.

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