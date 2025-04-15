Van Halen’s ‘Jump’ joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Van Halen's hit song "Jump" is the latest track to join Spotify's Billions Club.

The band's original frontman, David Lee Roth, announced the news on social media by sharing a clip of the song's video and adding his own funny audio commentary. He captioned the post, "Jump! Over 1 Billion Served."

The official Van Halen Instagram account also marked the milestone, writing, "Van Halen's 'Jump' has officially joined @spotify's Billions Club for hitting one billion streams. Thanks to all the fans for listening!"

"Jump" is the band's first song to land in the Billions Club. The track, off Van Halen's sixth studio album, 1984, was their only #1 single.

