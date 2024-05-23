Van Halen’s 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' getting expanded reissue

Van Halen's ninth studio album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, their third with frontman Sammy Hagar, is getting an expanded reissue from Rhino this summer.
The live tracks come from Van Halen's December 4, 1991, Dallas stop on the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge tour and include performances of songs like "Right Now," "Poundcake" and "Pleasure Dome," along with songs from previous Hagar albums 5150 and OU812. It also includes Hagar performing the David Lee Roth-sung track "Panama."
The previously unreleased live recording of "Poundcake" is available now via digital services.
For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition) is available for preorder now.
Released June 17, 1991, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, where it spent three weeks. The album was the third of four #1s Van Halen had with Hagar, the others being 1986's 5150, 1988's OU812 and 1995's Balance.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.