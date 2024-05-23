Van Halen’s 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' getting expanded reissue

Rhino

By Jill Lances

Van Halen's ninth studio album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, their third with frontman Sammy Hagar, is getting an expanded reissue from Rhino this summer.

The reissue, dropping July 12, will include the remastered original album, along with an album of rarities and live tracks, including previously unreleased alternative versions of “Right Now” and “The Dream Is Over." 

The live tracks come from Van Halen's December 4, 1991, Dallas stop on the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge tour and include performances of songs like "Right Now," "Poundcake" and "Pleasure Dome," along with songs from previous Hagar albums 5150 and OU812. It also includes Hagar performing the David Lee Roth-sung track "Panama."

The previously unreleased live recording of "Poundcake" is available now via digital services.

The expanded edition is made up of two LPs, with an etching of the Van Halen logo on the fourth side, plus two CDs and a Blu-Ray that will include the Dallas concert, along with the official music videos for “Right Now,” winner of the 1992 MTV VMA for Video of the Year, “Poundcake,” “Runaround” and “Top of the World.”
Rhino will also release an exclusive bundle that includes four 7-inch singles, featuring “Poundcake”/“Pleasure Dome,” “Top Of The World”/“In ‘N’ Out,” “Right Now” (Organ Version)/“Man On A Mission” and “Right Now” (Guitar Version)/“The Dream Is Over” (Instrumental Version).

For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition) is available for preorder now.

Released June 17, 1991, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, where it spent three weeks. The album was the third of four #1s Van Halen had with Hagar, the others being 1986's 5150, 1988's OU812 and 1995's Balance.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!