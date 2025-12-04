Upcoming ﻿'The Masked Singer﻿' season to feature Ozzy Osbourne tribute episode

The Masked Singer is going heavy metal in honor of Ozzy Osbourne.

The singing competition show has announced its upcoming 14th season will include an episode titled "Ozzfest" paying tribute to the late Prince of Darkness.

The episode will feature Ozzy's daughter and past The Masked Singer contestant Kelly Osbourne, who "joins the show to pay heartfelt homage to her father and his iconic career and long lasting impact on the history of music," a press release says.

The Masked Singer season 14 premieres Jan. 7 on Fox. Participants will be wearing costumes including Eggplant, Queen Corgi and The Croissants.

