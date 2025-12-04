Upcoming ﻿'The Masked Singer﻿' season to feature Ozzy Osbourne tribute episode

'The Masked Singer' logo. (Courtesy of Fox)
By Josh Johnson

The Masked Singer is going heavy metal in honor of Ozzy Osbourne.

The singing competition show has announced its upcoming 14th season will include an episode titled "Ozzfest" paying tribute to the late Prince of Darkness.

The episode will feature Ozzy's daughter and past The Masked Singer contestant Kelly Osbourne, who "joins the show to pay heartfelt homage to her father and his iconic career and long lasting impact on the history of music," a press release says.

The Masked Singer season 14 premieres Jan. 7 on Fox. Participants will be wearing costumes including Eggplant, Queen Corgi and The Croissants.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!