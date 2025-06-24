UK department store unveils mural dedicated to Black Sabbath ahead of Back to the Beginning concert

Black Sabbath Performs at Jones Beach Kevin Mazur/WireImage (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

The U.K. department store chain Selfridges has unveiled a Black Sabbath mural at its Birmingham location ahead of the legendary band's upcoming Back to the Beginning concert.

The piece is 6 meters long, which is almost 20 feet, and will be on display for eight days.

You can also check out the Back to the Beginning fan experience at Selfridges Birmingham, which includes exclusive merch and a Lego Ozzy Osbourne.

Back to the Beginning takes place July 5 in Birmingham, Sabbath's hometown. It will feature the reunion and farewell of the band's original lineup: Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. Ozzy will also perform solo in what will mark his final concert ever.

Others on the stacked bill include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

Those who don't have tickets to the sold-out concert can watch it streaming online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

