U2’s next album could include ‘sci-fi Irish folk music,’ according to The Edge

By Jill Lances
U2’s The Edge is once again sharing a bit of info about what the band has been working on in the studio.

During an interview with BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley, the guitarist revealed that he and Bono have been in the studio with producer Brian Eno, who U2 previously worked with on The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, All That You Can't Leave Behind and more.

“Bono and I are working on some crazy kind of sci-fi Irish folk music,” he said of the sessions. “Which could end up becoming a part of the new U2 album. We’re not sure yet, we’ll see.”
“Part of our kind of process is to go so widely away from, off track, and the sort of the process of bringing things back on track is kind of how you get sort of unique sounding music,” he added, noting the music may include “a bunch [of] beautiful Irish musicians.”

Bono previously described the band's next album as a rock record, but in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, The Edge clarified that thought, sharing, "I don't think it's going to be a heavy rock album. I think it's going to be a very different kind of use of the guitar, not a straight-up rock thing."

